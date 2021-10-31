Alec Baldwin SPEAKS OUT about Rust shooting; Says Halyna Hutchins 'was my friend'

Alec Baldwin opted to stop and chat with photographers about the Rust shooting tragedy as he passed by them in Vermont with his family today. Baldwin and wife Hilaria, who was filming his interaction, pulled over to talk in Manchester, Vermont. During the four-minute chat, Baldwin claimed Hutchins "was my friend" and stated he had dinner with her and the director on the first day of production.

“A woman died,” he said. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened,” Baldwin said as per Deadline. He also said that he has contacted Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son, Andros, after they were photographed eating breakfast together last weekend. "We are in constant contact with him because we're very worried about his family and his kid," Baldwin added.

However, Baldwin told photographers he had been told by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office “not to talk about the investigation.” He said he was “eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to release their findings,” and said he “talks to the cops every day.” Meanwhile, Hilaria Baldwin interjected when a photographer stuttered Hutchins’ name, rebuking them that “You should know her name. Halyna, her name is Halyna. If you’re spending this much time waiting for us…”

Baldwin's remarks on Saturday were the first time he talked publicly about the terrible occurrence since releasing a message on Twitter last week.

