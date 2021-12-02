Alec Baldwin speaks out about Rust tragedy in his first interview, claims he ‘didn’t pull the trigger’

Alec Baldwin claims he did not pull the trigger on the gun that murdered Halyna Hutchins, the first time we've heard him make the new claim, and it raises a slew of new questions. On ABC's 20/20 with George Stephanopoulos, the 63-year-old actor gave his first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the film Rust.

Alec discussed how he did not pull the trigger on the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins in a teaser from the interview, which airs in full on ABC on Thursday night (December 2) at 8 p.m. ET and streams later that evening on Hulu. In a nearly 2-minute clip, host George Stephanopoulos probes Baldwin with questions and it seems like he's asking everything that most people have been wondering about this story and Alec appears to reply to much of it, sometimes in an emotional manner.

As per Deadline, Alec Baldwin informed George Stephanopoulos that he had no idea how live ammo ended up on the set of the film Rust. “It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled,” Stephanopoulos says to Baldwin. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin tells him. “So you didn’t pull the trigger?” Stephanopoulos responds. “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger, never,” Baldwin tells him.

"She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with and liked by everyone who worked with - and admired,' Baldwin said of Hutchins during the interview. Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos said that Baldwin told him everything that occurred on the day of the shooting. "As you can imagine he was devastated, but he was also very candid, was very forthcoming," Stephanopoulos said of his hour-and-a-half long interview with the actor.

