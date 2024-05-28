Alec Baldwin Spends Time Playing With His Daughter Ilaria Amid His Manslaughter Charges

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of death and possible murder

Alec Baldwin’s making time for family amid his manslaughter charges. The actor’s wife took to Instagram and posted a wholesome video of him and their youngest daughter.

In the video, the father-daughter duo could be seen playing together while the toddler kept calling out for her dad. Take a look at the adorable moment below.

Alec Baldwin plays with daughter Ilaria in video

Alec Baldwin ’s wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to post a video of her husband and daughter. Ilaria could be seen calling out to her dada in the video constantly. The video showed the toddler lifting a pair of shoes that looked like they belonged to the actor. "I want dada," Illaria could be heard saying.

The video also features a clip of Illaria giddy and jumping on the bed with Alec beside her. The actor asks his daughter if she knows what sound a dog makes while you can hear the child laughing in response.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Hilaria spoke about how their daughter keeps asking for her dad. She also revealed that Ilaria is talking “more and more” every day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She shared that Ilaria’s first sentence was “I want dada, I want dada.” The star’s wife also wrote about how the father-daughter loves watching puppies together. She concluded the caption with a note of gratitude writing, “The sweet things we are grateful for…that laughter. It calms the heart.”

Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter case

Alec Baldwin was charged with manslaughter in October 2021 on a film set. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away and director Joel Souza was also hurt during the incident.

The incident occurred on a set of the movie Rust when Baldwin was holding a prop gun during a rehearsal. The gun went off and Hutchins was shot as a result. The actor claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the gun but only drew back on the hammer of it. A motion to dismiss the indictment against the star was denied recently. The trial for the actor’s involuntarily manslaughter case would take place in July of this year.

ALSO READ: Why Is Alec Baldwin Being Charged For Man Slaughter? Actor-Comedian To Appear In Court