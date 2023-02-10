Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family as the Rust actor never even apologized to them

Baldwin was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna Hutchins after she was accidentally shot dead by the 64 year old actor. Alec Baldwin was holding the gun which discharged and killed Hutchins, but the Rust actor claims that he did not pull the trigger.

Alec Baldwin is yet facing another lawsuit due to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust .

Lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Halyna Hutchins family is suing both Baldwin and the producers of the Rust. Prosecutors claim that even though Alec Baldwin should never even have pointed a gun at Halyna if the actor did not intend on shooting her, this is the first rule of gun safety.

In an interview with Vulture, Hutchins family’s lawyer Gloria Allred said that they have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County’s superior court against Baldwin, producers, and all the defendants who might have been responsible for the tragic death of Halyna.

The lawyer further added that there has been no settlement for the Hutchins’ family and that Baldwin has not even approached the family to apologize for the tragic death.

Halyna Hutchins' sister Svetlana also commented that losing her sister has been an extremely horrible experience and hard for the family altogether. Due to this tragic loss, the health of her parents has also declined sharply. This is why she wants the people who are responsible for all this to get punished. The law should not leave this incident unpunished.