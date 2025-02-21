Alec Baldwin Talks About Rust Shooting Tragedy, Shares Mental Health Troubles: ‘Why Couldn’t It Have Been Me?’

In the premiere of their new TLC reality series, The Baldwins, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, candidly discuss the profound impact of the 2021 Rust film set incident that resulted in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to People, the episode, airing on February 23, offers an intimate look into how the family is coping with the aftermath of the event.

Alec Baldwin opens up about his emotional turmoil following the incident. He shares with Hilaria, "This has been just surreal. I mean, I can't even believe that we're going through this."

Reflecting on his mental state, he adds, "This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, 'Wow, my kids. I can't get up.' That's not like me."

Hilaria notes a significant decline in Alec's mental health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with PTSD. She shares that everyone close to Alec has seen his mental health decline.

Alec's struggles have led him to question his own survival, stating, "If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?"

The incident on October 21, 2021, involved a prop gun Alec was holding on the set of Rust, which discharged and fatally wounded Hutchins.

Alec has consistently stated that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the gun contained live ammunition. In January 2023, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter; however, these charges were dismissed in July 2024.

The Baldwin family credits their seven children, daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, Ilaria Catalina Irena, and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, for providing strength during this challenging period.

Hilaria spoke about their efforts to maintain a positive environment, stating that she looks at the kids and sees how hard they are trying to make them happy, even if they are masking stuff for themselves.

The couple acknowledges that the incident has profoundly impacted their family. Hilaria shared that their lives will never be the same, talking about the heartbreaking loss of Halyna Hutchins and the lasting pain her son will carry. She said they will always feel the weight of this tragedy, as it has become a permanent part of their family's story.