Alec Baldwin Trial: Court Shows Footage Of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Final Moments To Actor

On Wednesday, July 10, Alec Baldwin, alongside other attendees in the court, watched footage of Halyna Hutchins’s final moments that a police body camera captured after she was involuntarily shot in 2021 by the actor on the set of the Western flick Rust. The accident that claimed Hutchins’s life, who was serving as a cinematographer on the film, unfolded in New Mexico.

“Deep breath, Halyna. Deep breath,” a paramedic instructed Hutchins, as director Joel Souza, who was also shot, screamed in pain in the background as he lifted himself off the ground, the video showed. While the latter, who sustained minor injuries, survived, Hutchins could not make it. She could also be seen moving her head from side to side while paramedics tended to her in her final moments, People reports.

Baldwin’s courtroom reaction and family’s support during trial

The aforementioned publication reports that several jurors grimaced as the footage played, while others took notes. Baldwin, for his part, kept a neutral face as he watched while seated beside his legal team. The veteran actor, at one point, reportedly removed his glasses to rub his nose.

His brother, fellow actor Stephan Baldwin, watched the video, while their sister Beth Keuchler did not. Among those who could not summon the courage to watch the recording was Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, as well. Several media reports earlier stated that Baldwin wanted to put on a brave face and attend the trial alone; however, his family showed up to support him.

Per People, during a break from the proceedings, Baldwin chatted with his siblings and his wife as she covered her mouth so no one could read their conversation. After a few heartfelt moments with her husband, Hilaria gently stroked his cheek and returned to her seat.

Alec Baldwin faces 18 months in jail if convicted

During opening statements in court, the prosecution accused Baldwin of having “violated cardinal rules of firearm safety” while playing “make-believe” on the shooting set. The defense contended that Baldwin was merely “an actor acting” and that he wasn't responsible for ensuring safety on set. “This was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime,” the 30 Rock star’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told jurors, per CNN.

Those deemed responsible for weapon safety on the set—Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, and Dave Halls, the AD—are already serving or have served their sentences. While the former was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and is serving 18 months in prison, the latter served six months of probation and a suspended sentence after he pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Baldwin’s case is the third criminal case related to the on-set shooting. The actor has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger in 2021 and that he did not know the firearm contained live rounds instead of dummy ammunition.

Nonetheless, in her statement on Wednesday, prosecutor Erlinds Johnson branded Baldwin as “reckless” on set and committed that she would present experts who could testify that the gun’s trigger would need to be pulled for it to discharge bullets.

Hutchins’s shocking death was the first of its kind since the 1993 death of actor Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. He was killed when his co-star fired a prop gun containing live fragments of bullets while filming The Crow.

Baldwin’s trial is expected to last for about two weeks.

