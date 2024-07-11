Alec Baldwin Trial: Rust Actor's Sister Beth Keuchler Left In Tears During Opening Statements, Says Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and manslaughter.

Alec Baldwin’s criminal trial in New Mexico had its first day of witness testimony, which was highly emotional for his family members. Source claims, his sister Beth Keuchler cried during the opening statements.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Alec Baldwin’s sister, Beth Keuchler, was seen crying at the beginning of the case on Wednesday, July 10th, as she sat in court to support her brother. Inside the First Judicial District Courthouse, Alec Baldwin was joined by his family. Hilaria Baldwin, his wife, and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, were there to comfort him. Stephen was reportedly spotted consoling his sister, who was in tears during the opening statements.

The outlet's eye-witness revealed, "Elizabeth and Stephen went out into the hallway, where Stephen continued to console his sister, who was visibly emotional, crying and wiping away tears." According to the source, Alec Baldwin later joined his family and hugged them. Alec and Hilaria's youngest child, one-year-old Ilaria, was also present at the trial.

The outlet's source said that during this difficult time and throughout the process, Hilaria has been a strong backbone for Alec. They also added that no cameras from their new reality TV show had entered the court with them.

Rust movie has been submitted to international film festivals

The aforementioned outlet has learned that Rust has been submitted to international film festivals by the production team. However, there is still no release date as reported.

Gloria Allred, who represents Halyna Hutchins' parents in a civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, stated that the involvement of his family in tears was not done by mistake but was, in fact, a strategic move. Baldwin, 66, is currently on trial for "involuntary manslaughter" that occurred on the set of Rust in October 2021. Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life on set when the gun that Baldwin was holding went off.

Rust movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has already been sentenced to 18 months in prison. If convicted, Alec Baldwin also faces an 18-month jail sentence.

