Alec Baldwin under fire for scolding female server at gala for 'doing her job'

Alec Baldwin made a graceful and friendly appearance at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala red carpet this Thursday night, but it looks like he wasn't in a great mood. As he is known for his charming personality, he couldn't control himself and rather lost his temper when he had an outburst at the female who was working there.

Presenters at the event said that a female server was reprimanded by the singer, leaving her "looking shocked.



Here’s what happened:

The drama began when Baldwin, 65, stepped up to speak with someone a few minutes before "the line of servers came all at once to deliver the meals."

Because the actor was standing and conversing, one female waiter "probably in her late 20s or early 30s" was caught behind him.

"Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table," adds the source.

"I guess he didn't like the fact that she did it with him standing there."

The "Saturday Night Live" actor then allegedly began "scolding her." Following the alleged altercation, the obviously agitated waiter was overheard saying to someone at the event, "I don't know why he yelled at me."

"I'm guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there," the insider speculates, noting that Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was not there for the tense discussion.

"It was quick," says the insider.

"I think it went unnoticed for the most part."

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria made splendid appearances on the red carpet.

The "30 Rock" veteran put on a loved-up show with Hilaria, 39, for their first red carpet outing since his "Rust" shooting charges were dismissed last month.

The pair held hands as they stood for cameras at the event, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Colin Jost hosted the star-studded event, which honoured "SNL" legend Lorne Michaels.

Salman Rushdie was a surprise guest. Rushdie's first public appearance was also at this event. He was severely attacked while on stage at a literary event in New York in August 2022, losing an eye in the process.

"It's nice to be back, rather than not being back, which was also an option." "I'm glad the dice rolled this way," the 75-year-old author said after earning a standing ovation.

