Alec Baldwin was handed loaded weapon and told it was 'safe to use', court records show

According to freshly filed court documents, Alec Baldwin was given a loaded firearm by a member of the film team and informed it was safe to use. As per The Independent, It was revealed that the 63-year-old actor who was seen in tears after the fatal incident on a film set in New Mexico, had been told by an assistant director that the weapon was a "cold gun," and thus supposedly safe to fire.

However, according to a search warrant issued in a Santa Fe court, the assistant director had no idea the toy pistol was loaded with real ammunition. On the set of the Western Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest, and director Joel Souza was injured when Baldwin fired the pistol. According to the court document, Souza was standing behind Hutchins. Meanwhile, according to an affidavit signed by Detective Joel Cano of the Santa Fe County sheriff's office, the star of programs such as 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live was given one of three fake pistols that the film's armourer had placed up outside on a cart as part of the police's investigation of the movie set.

As per The Independent, the crew member yelled "Cold Gun" to convey that there was no risk since no live rounds were thought to be present. When Baldwin fired the firearm, a round shot out of the barrel, killing Hutchins and wounding Mr Souza.

Earlier on Friday, the actor released a statement on his shock and horror at the tragedy. He also paid his respects to the colleague he shot accidentally and the individual he wounded.

