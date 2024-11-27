Alec Baldwin’s Dismissed Charges in ‘Rust’ Case Challenged by Prosecutor’s Appeal; Deets Here

Alec Baldwin could soon be back in court after the New Mexico prosecutor handling the fatal Rust shooting filed an appeal to reopen the case. Special Prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey submitted a notice on November 21, seeking to challenge the July dismissal of charges against Baldwin. The legal motion, made public on November 26, questions a judge’s decision to drop involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor.

In July 2024, the charges against Baldwin were dismissed due to issues related to evidence suppression. Morrissey’s recent appeal also challenges an October ruling that denied a reconsideration of the dismissal. Baldwin’s defense team is expected to strongly oppose the effort, as they have with previous attempts to restart the case.

The Rust incident occurred on October 21, 2021, when a gun Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter. While Baldwin’s charges were dropped, Gutierrez-Reed was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this year.

Baldwin has consistently denied responsibility, claiming he did not pull the trigger. However, reports from the FBI and independent experts contradict his statement, concluding that the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. Baldwin faced a potential 18-month prison sentence if found guilty.

The case has seen numerous legal twists, including earlier dismissals and refilings. Morrissey’s appeal seeks to argue that Baldwin’s defense manipulated the court with claims about suppressed evidence. Baldwin’s attorneys, known for their aggressive strategies, are likely to focus on the rulings of Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who has previously dismissed attempts to revive the case.

Meanwhile, Baldwin continues to face civil lawsuits related to the tragedy. Despite the ongoing legal issues, the Rust film, completed after Hutchins’ death, recently premiered at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival.

The appeal process will require Morrissey to submit detailed arguments to the New Mexico Court of Appeals. Baldwin, however, may again find himself under legal scrutiny as questions about the shooting and the presence of live rounds on set remain unresolved.

