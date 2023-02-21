Alec Baldwin’s prison sentence reduced in Halyna Hutchins’ Rust shooting case? Find Out

Alec Baldwin will no longer serve years in prison time over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the Rust shooting case. The filmmaker and actor was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges in the case. However, as per reports, prosecutors have now dropped the firearms enhancement charges against Baldwin for which he would have faced a mandatory 5 years in prison. He is still charged with involuntary manslaughter, for which he faces a lesser jail time of 18 months.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, lawyers for Baldwin, 64, and Gutierrez-Reed argued that the firearms enhancement charge was based on a New Mexico law that was passed after Halyna Hutchins’ death in the fatal shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

As per a report by PEOPLE magazine, the firearms enhancement charges were also dropped against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the armorer on the sets of Rust. She too faces involuntary manslaughter charges like Alec Baldwin .

Heather Brewer, who is the spokesperson of the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office, issued a statement on Monday, and said, "In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set. The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

The amendment complaint was reportedly filed late Friday.

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas defends him

Both Alec Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Halyna Hutchins’ death. Baldwin is also facing another civil lawsuit from the late cinematographer’s parents and sister.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney told PEOPLE magazine on January 19, "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.” He also added, "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win," as he spoke in Baldwin’s defense.

Rust will resume production this Spring after over a year since Hutchins was accidentally shot on the film set. Baldwin will return to feature in the movie as well.