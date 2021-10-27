Alec Baldwin's Rust shooting incident: Criminal charges 'not ruled out' says District Attorney

In a tragic set accident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun was fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the sets of the film. The shocking incident led to Hutchins' death and also left the director Joel Souza injured. An investigation into the fatal shooting incident is still on and as per The Hollywood Reporter, Santa Fe County district attorney hasn't ruled out criminal charges yet.

As reported by THR, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies while speaking to New York Times on Wednesday, mentioned that her office has not "ruled out anything" and further added that “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

An investigation is being helmed by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office where they are determining details of the incident including who placed the ammunition in the gun. It has also been mentioned that will take a while before any charges are filed. Speaking about the timeline of the investigation, the District Attorney said, "It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging", via THR.

The shooting took place October 21 on the film’s Bonanza Creek Ranch set while the film's star and producer Alec Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing a scene. It has been reported that the actor was pointing a revolver at a camera lens, according to warrant documents released by the sheriff’s office on Sunday. The actor and the crew of the film have been mourning the loss of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins and paid heartfelt tributes to her after the tragic accident.

