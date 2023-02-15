Alec Baldwin’s Rust to resume shooting with new changes following Halyna Hutchins death; DEETS here

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rust will soon resume filming amidst the criminal charges pressed against Alec Baldwin over Halyna Hutchins' death and the investigation into the alleged systematic safety issues on the production set.

Changes in the filming of Rust

Filming will resume in the spring with a mix of both old and new crew members, including actor and producer Alec Baldwin. Bianca Cline will be joining as the new cinematographer in place of Halyna Hutchins.

Soon, a documentary will also be produced on Halyna Hutchins’ life. It will begin with the ‘full support’ of the production team, while Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband will serve as the executive producer. The director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz, who were good friends with Halyna, will be spearheading this documentary.

Furthermore, Melina Spadone, Rust Movie Productions lawyer, has stated that the scene which was being rehearsed leading to Hutchins getting shot has also been rewritten. However, she did not divulge further details.

The plans to complete the production come amidst criminal charges and multiple lawsuits filed against Alec Baldwin and other producers.