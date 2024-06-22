Alec Baldwin’s Rust Trial Set To Proceed As Judge Upholds Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Once Again; Details

A New Mexico judge has denied an attempt by Alec Baldwin's attorneys to dismiss the actor's involuntary manslaughter indictment in connection with a shooting on the set of the film Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died. The actor's trial is scheduled to begin in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 9.

A New Mexico judge rejected Alec Baldwin’s second bid to dismiss his manslaughter indictment on Friday, asserting that it is up to a jury to determine whether his recklessness caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The trial is set to begin on July 9 in Santa Fe. Baldwin faces accusations of negligently pointing a Colt .45 at Hutchins and pulling the trigger during the filming of the Western movie Rust.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter related to the incident on the set of Rust. The prosecution argues that the shooting was neither an accident nor a mistake, citing instances where Baldwin allegedly fired blanks at crew members previously.

In a motion filed last month, Baldwin’s legal team contended that the criminal charges should be dismissed. "The state has sought to convict and imprison Baldwin for an accident caused by the mistakes of others," Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas wrote. He and co-counsel Alex Spiro have accused prosecutors of pursuing a conviction against the high-profile actor-producer at all costs.

Despite these arguments, New Mexico 1st Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion, allowing Baldwin’s trial to proceed.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey argued against the dismissal by highlighting Baldwin’s experience in the film industry. "Mr. Baldwin knew he had a real gun in his hand. Mr. Baldwin specifically asked for the biggest gun that was available. Mr. Baldwin knew and understood that dummy rounds look identical to live ammunition," Morrissey stated. Additionally, she emphasized that Baldwin was aware that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed "wasn’t following the rules" during gun safety checks on the Rust set.

Baldwin has consistently claimed that he never pulled the trigger, a point contested by prosecutors, who maintain that the gun could not have fired without him doing so.

Rust armorer exempted from testifying at Alec Baldwin's trial

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted in the tragic incident, is not required to testify, the judge ruled on Friday.

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced in April for her role in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust in 2021.

"It's pretty clear that she does not intend to cooperate," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said. The judge also rejected the idea of a "mini-trial within a trial," suggesting potential contempt charges against Gutierrez-Reed if she refused to reply to queries.

According to Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, she does not want to disclose any information while she appeals her 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter and in another unrelated case involving weapons. She was found guilty of criminal negligence for accidentally loading Baldwin's rifle with a live cartridge.

