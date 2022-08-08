Alec Baldwin's supportive message for Anne Heche following her fiery house crash receives online hate

Alec Baldwin recently took to social media to send support to actress Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized. Sharing an Instagram video, Baldwin referred to Heche as "brave" and said, "Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche" with whom he starred in the 1996 film The Juror.

Although Baldwin received massive backlash for his message as the actor sent support for Heche whose car crash crash caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. Heche was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Friday, sparking a "heavy fire," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in an email as reported by Today.

While Baldwin simply sent a message wishing Heche for health, netizens went on to call out the actor for calling Heche brave as one netizen wrote, "She put lives in danger." Another Instagram user commented, "What about the people that she almost killed?? Is she more important?"

According to reports, hours before the car crash, Heche drank vodka with wine chasers during a Better Together podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted online before the fiery collision. Although Anne's rep informed TMZ that the video was recorded four days before the crash.

Despite the severity of the crash, Heche is "currently in stable condition" as confirmed by her podcast partner, Duffy on Saturday. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” said Heather Duffy, via New York Post.

