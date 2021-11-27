Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria admits to having a 'challenging year' in her Thanksgiving post

On the occasion of the Thanksgiving holiday, Hilaria Baldwin reflects on a challenging year while expressing gratitude. Hilaria, 37, posted an Instagram video of her children grocery shopping on Thursday, adding that she "didn't take a photo of my whole family today."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have six children: Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Mara Luca Victoria, 9 months, as well as Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months. Hilaria reflected on a "challenging year" in which she expanded her family, apologized after being accused of misrepresenting her heritage, and supported her husband during the recent on-set tragedy in which Alec fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun mishap while filming Rust.

She captioned it, "This has been one of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us… but I will only speak from personal experience right now," wrote Hilaria. "Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort." Hilaria added, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say 'I love you more'. It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."

For those unversed, the Rust filming took place on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set on October 21. As per PEOPLE, during a rehearsal, assistant director David Halls inadvertently gave Alec, 63, a loaded pistol with at least one live cartridge. According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Halls thought it was just loaded with blanks and screamed "cold gun" to signal it was okay to use. Hutchins was fatally injured when Alec fired the Colt.45 pistol. According to the affidavit, neither Halls nor Alec were aware that the rifle had live bullets.

