Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin EXPOSES 'darker parts' of his career: Enemies seek to destroy him

On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to post a lengthy caption along with a romantic picture of the pair chilling in ben together. Hilaria called out Alec's enemies claiming they are trying to destroy him as she exposed the "darker parts" of his career in her post. Hilaria got married to Balwin in 2012 and the couple has been going strong since as they await the arrival of their seventh baby.

Hilaria started off her post as she wrote, "To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye-opening experience,” she continued in part. “I am forever grateful. Every day.” She went on to talk about showbiz and penned, "The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this “business” can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others." She accused Balwin's foes, "Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose."

Hilaria continued and wrote down words of praise and support for her husband, "How many times I’ve experienced people stopping you and thanking you for your philanthropy in the arts, your work with children, fighting for our environment, and yes, we all know: our politics. People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices..turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity." She opened up about the "dehumanization" she has felt as people attacked her too after taking their anger out on Baldwin.

However, after all the unveiling, Hilaria came back to sending sweet words to her husband and penned, "And we know that you are carrying quite a load, using the privileged place of your public voice for good. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe."

