Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria REACTS to Rust accidental shooting: Impossible to express the shock

Hilaria, Alec Baldwin's wife, has spoken out
Shortly after making his statement, Baldwin was seen in Santa Fe with Hutchins' husband, Matthew
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's wife, has spoken out after the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hilaria went to Instagram to offer her sympathies to Hutchins' family as well as her husband in the midst of the tragedy. Hilaria wrote: ‘My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

 

Check out her post here:

 

"THERE ARE NO WORDS’ BECAUSE IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT," she wrote in a text photo in all caps. However, Baldwin's remarks came only days after Alec published a short post on Twitter in which he conveyed his sympathies to the Hutchins family and said that he has been in contact with them since the event. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said Friday morning on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Hutchins, the film's director of photography, was accidentally killed in the event, while director Joel Souza was wounded and subsequently discharged from the hospital. As per The Fox News, according to a search warrant issued by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, the incident happened when Baldwin squeezed the trigger on a pistol that he was informed was empty.

However, as per Fox News, shortly after making his statement, Baldwin was seen in Santa Fe with Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and their 9-year-old kid. The two had an emotional reunion in which they were pictured embracing one other, implying that Matthew did not hold the 63-year-old actor responsible for his wife's death.

ALSO READ:Alec Baldwin reportedly 'cancelling other projects' & is 'absolutely devastated' after prop gun accident

Credits: Getty Images,Hilaria Thomas Baldwin InstagramFox News


Comments

