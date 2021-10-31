Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria says 'I'm here' in a supportive message for him amid Rust shooting incident

Alec Baldwin recently made his first public comments after the tragic shooting incident on the set of his film Rust that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As the actor mourns the loss of Hutchins after accidentally disarming the prop gun that killed her, his wife Hilaria Baldwin has been standing tall as his pillar of strength amid this difficult time.

In a recent Instagram post, Hilaria shared a photo of her hand holding onto Alec's hand as she shared a supportive message for him. The 37-year-old author stood in solidarity with her husband amid this trying time and wrote, "I love you and I’m here." Hilaria's post came after Alec publicly spoke about Hutchin's death for the first time in Vermont.

The 63-year-old actor stated that Halyna was his friend as he mourned her loss after the tragic incident. Previously, Baldwin had shared a note on Twitter last week that said, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." He had also mentioned that he has been fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the incident that took place in Santa Fe.

Take a look at Hilaria Baldwin's post here:

Hilaria had also shared a post on Instagram as she mourned the loss of Hutchins and expressed her condolences towards the late cinematographer's family. In her note, she had written, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

As for the investigation into the set accident, it was previously informed by the District Attorney that criminal charges had not been ruled out.

