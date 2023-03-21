Alesha Dixon will miss David Walliams 'dearly' after his Britain's Got Talent exit

Comedian David Walliams' exit from Britain's Got Talent was a major controversial and shocking incident that happened in 2022. This came after he was heard making derogatory remarks about some of the contestants of the show on record in January 2020. Walliams' comments were picked up by a microphone used to record chats between the judges.

"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and, like most conversations with friends, were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry," his apology stated. The 51-year-old was replaced by Italian choreographer Bruno Tonioli. Now, English singer Alesha Dixon, who is also a judge on the talent reality show, has spoken about Walliams' exit. Read on to know what she has to say about Walliams' exit.

What did Alesha Dixon say about David Walliams' exit?

Dixon told Waitrose Weekend, "I haven't spoken about it, but of course, I'm deeply saddened because David is a great friend. I love him very much. We started the show together, and I'll miss him dearly." Previously, the 44-year-old television personality revealed that she found Walliams' replacement Bruno Tonioli "exhausting" on the panel.

"He pressed the golden buzzer about 20 seconds into the act. And we’re supposed to wait until the end, I was furious because I wanted to press my golden buzzer for the act he pressed it for," Dixon revealed during an interview with Capital Breakfast. "I feel bad because I said the other day, they went ‘what’s it like working with Bruno?’ and I said, 'he likes to grab my arm, he’s very you know, he’s very expressive and passionate.' I’ve had a few Bruno bruises on the arms. I bruise like a peach, my 9-year-old daughter said I should put a fake arm on!"

ALSO READ: Simon Cowell ADMITS being depressed after e-bike crash in 2020

Advertisement

When she was asked what it was like working with Bruno Toniolo, Dixon, who is also a dancer and author, replied, "Exhausting. It’s absolutely exhausting. Yeah, he does not know how to sit still. It’s like sitting next to an excitable puppy, I’m not even exaggerating. The first day I was like, what is happening here?"