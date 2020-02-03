Alex Rodriguez cheered his heart out during Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl performance; WATCH

Alex Rodriguez posted an adorable tribute to Jennifer Lopez after her power-packed Super Bowl performance. Check it out.

Alex Rodriguez was Jennifer Lopez's biggest fan at Super Bowl and posted a gushing tribute for his lady love after her stunning performance. In an adorable video posted on Instagram, Rodriguez can be seen cheering his heart out during Lopez's performance. Unable to contain his excitement, the former baseball player can be seen jumping up and down while Jlo delivered a power-packed performance at Super Bowl LIV. The 44-year-old shared the video just minutes after the songstress concluded her show stopping performance.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!” he wrote in the caption alongside the video. He also posted the video on his Insta story so that the fans did not miss it. Rodriguez has always been one of Lopez's biggest admirers when it comes to her singing and acting career. Not just during her success, he also stand stands by her side during her failures and keeps reminding her that she is a rock star no matter what.

Check out the video here:

Following her loss at the Golden Globes 2020, Rodriguez shared a sweet note on Instagram, calling the singer a true champion. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he wrote alongside a picture of Jlo from the Golden Globes red carpet.

