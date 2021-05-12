Alex Rodriguez gives a 'cheeky' response when asked about ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's vacation

In his first spotting since ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent weekend getaway to Big Sky, Montana, Alex Rodriguez had just two words to say when asked about Bennifer's vacation.

Alex Rodriguez was a man of a few words when he was asked about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent vacation together. For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben reconnected last month, much to everyone's delight, after the Hustlers star's split with the former MLB player. Besides hanging out in Los Angeles, Bennifer was even spotted together on a weekend getaway to Big Sky, Montana.

In a video shared by Page Six, Alex was spotted for the first time post Lopez and Affleck's vacation, on a lunch date in Miami while dressed up in a grey suit. When the paparazzo asked Rodriguez what he felt about Bennifer spending time together, the 45-year-old former New York Yankees player just had two words to say: "Go Yankees." Alex's expression could be a subtle dig at Ben, in particular, who is a major Boston Red Sox fan, as baseball enthusiasts are well aware of Yankees and Red Sox's legendary rivalry.

Meanwhile, according to a recent E! News report, a source revealed that Alex "is shocked" Jennifer "has moved on" as "he truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to JLo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

Moreover, according to the insider, Rodriguez is "saddened" about Lopez reconciling with Affleck (Jennifer and Ben previously dated and were engaged between 2002 and 2004) and so much so that he reached out to his ex and let her know "he's upset." However, Jennifer isn't interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."

