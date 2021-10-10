Alex Rodriguez has a funny theory about why he's 'single' after split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez seems to have reached a point where he can look back at his breakup with Jennifer Lopez and joke about it. The former MLB player recently cracked a joke about his "single" status during the American League Division Series coverage. Rodriguez left everyone surprised as he poked fun at himself while talking about his relationship status and revealed the funny reason why he may be single.

It all started with Rodriguez and his co-hosts discussing the footage that showed Tampa Bay Rays baseball players eating popcorn amid a game against the Boston Red Sox. It was then that anchor Kevin Burkhardt narrated "It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game." Further what was added was a throwback clip from 2014 of Rodriguez and his then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz.

The old footage showed Diaz feeding Rodriguez popcorn during the Super Bowl XLV championship in 2010. Reacting to the video, Alex quickly responded with a humorous take on it as he said, "KB, that’s maybe why I’m single" which led not only him but also his fellow co-hosts to break into a laugh.

While Rodriguez and Diaz dated for nearly a year from 2010 to 2011, the former MLB player's comment about being single at the moment referred to his split from Jennifer Lopez this year. After dating for four years and being engaged for two, the couple parted ways this April. Following their split, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to back in the early 2000s.

