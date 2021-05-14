Alex Rodriguez leaves empty chairs on his ‘dinner date’ with daughters post split with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez shares a picture where he is having a dinner date with his daughters in the house and leaves some chairs empty in the sitting after his split with Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines post their split. Reportedly Jennifer is spending days again with ex Ben Affleck and Alex is not happy with the news. The Ben and Jennifer get-together has been making waves on the internet with netizens seemingly cheering for the couple to get back together since they are both single now. Reportedly Ben Affleck started flooding Jennifer Lopez with emails from the sets of Shotgun Wedding since February. As per reports the emails sent to Jennifer by Ben were exactly friendly in nature though the couple had been great friends post their split.

Alex has recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he is having a ‘dinner date’ with both his daughters. The pictures depict the inside of their house where three of them are sitting together around the table enjoying some lovely dinner. In the picture, Alex had showcased some empty chairs from the dinner date perhaps depicting a few missing family members from the picture. The image comes as a first since the split of Jennifer and Alex made rounds on the internet while Ben Affleck regained his name in the story. Alex captioned the picture by writing, “Din din with my girls” and put a hashtag “#DaddyDinnerDate” with multiple heart emojis.

Take a look at the post:

Ben and Jennifer were photographed together last month though they did not meet when Jennifer was in the Caribbean. Jennifer and Alex had gotten engaged in 2019 with hoards of fans cheering for the couple but the disappointment was expressed when the couple called off their wedding.

Also Read| Alex Rodriguez gives a 'cheeky' response when asked about ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's vacation

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Share your comment ×