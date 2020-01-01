Alex Rodriguez marks the end of 2019 by sharing Jennifer Lopez proposal footage; Check Out

Alex Rodriguez marked the end of 2019 by sharing Jennifer Lopez proposal footage. read on to know more.

Alex Rodriguez is reflecting on a year full of love by sharing Jennifer Lopez proposal video to mark the end of 2019. The 44-year-old former professional baseball player took to social media on New Year’s Eve and shared the footage of his proposal to fiancée Jennifer Lopez, giving his fans an insight into one of the most important moments of his life. “What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” he captioned the video.

The series of video features montages of various heart-warming highlights of his and Lopez’s wonderful year together, and it includes everything from Rodriguez gifting the singer a red sports car for her birthday to their Christmas celebration together. “Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love...” he added to the caption. One of the videos shows his beachside proposal to the Hustler star, which took place in March.

What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed. Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love... pic.twitter.com/hkGfMpbpNM — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 31, 2019

2019…what a blessing. Thank you all for your endless love & support this year It has meant EVERYTHING to me. Let's keep pushing because if this year has taught me anything, it’s that we truly are limitless Here’s to showing 2020 what we got. #Limitless #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/TC6JtyTEQ3 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/122aRD448X — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 1, 2020

In another video, the two can be walking on the beach and sitting beside one another after the engagement. The video also features the singer’s twin daughters Emme Maribel and Maximilian (11) and Rodriguez daughters, Ella Alexander (11) and Natasha Alexander (15). “I can’t wait for all that’s to come in 2020. Let’s keep pushing. You’re limitless,” one of the captions in the video reads.

While the two have not fixed a wedding date yet, earlier this year, Lopez revealed that she would like to have kids with Rodriguez. During an interview with People, Jennifer Lopez was asked if she is considering the possibility of growing her family of 6 with fiance Alex Rodriguez, and she said: “I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

