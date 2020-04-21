Alex Rodriguez opens up on WEDDING PLANS with Jennifer Lopez being altered due to Coronavirus crisis

Alex Rodriguez reveals how he and Jennifer Lopez are going about their wedding plans being altered due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus crisis has led to many events and functions being postponed. Many couples who were looking forward to tying the knot in early 2020 have had to push their wedding dates ahead. In addition to many others who have had to delay their marriage due to the pandemic, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are also one such couple who has gone through the same. JLo and Alex Rodriguez sparked dating rumours in 2017 after the two were spotted together on several occasions. The couple made their relationship red carpet official marking their debut at the Met Gala, as a couple. After having dated for quite some time, the shiny diamond ring on Jennifer Lopez's finger was proof that the couple is all set to take the plunge.

The dreamy proposal took place by the shore with A-Rod getting down on one knee and popping the question. The photos broke the internet with friends and fans of the couple showering them with love. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were all set to exchange marriage vows in summer 2020, however, the Coronavirus spur that has spread across the globe has put their marriage plans on a temporary halt. A few days ago, the news of JLo wanting to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez soon after the lockdown ends, took the internet with surprise. As reported by Us Weekly, the wedding arrangements were all in place and the couple had already paid for it. The reported wedding destination was said to be Italy, which is now one of the most Coronavirus affected countries in the world.

Jennifer Lopez confessed on Ellen DeGeneres's show that their wedding plans were affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. "Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pan out," she said. Recently, Alex Rodriguez too opened up on the same during ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat this week revealing that he and Lopez have been coordinating with their reps to try and figure out how to proceed over the next few weeks.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," A-Rod told ET and revealed that the discussion covered everything, from their marriage plans, upcoming projects, holidays and vacations and more. "It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively," Alex Rodriguez spoke addressing the ongoing situation in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Seeing the positive side, he said, "At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home. e have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together." Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been social distancing at their house in Miami along with A-Rod's daughters Natasha and Ella and JLo's twins Emme and Max. The family of 6 has been making the most out of their time in quarantine. From making fun TikTik videos to celebrating Easter together, quarantine has brought all of them closer.

"We're so grateful, first of all, to be healthy," Rodriguez said, adding that the unprecedented situation "makes you appreciate the little things in life and it makes you grateful for everything that we have. We're healthy and we're kicking along trying to do the best we can," Alex says. He thinks its a great chance for all of them to connect better and bond together. "I'm actually thrilled to be home, because I'm never home, so I'm making the best out of it. We're playing wiffle ball, we're playing chess, we're playing checkers, we're playing Monopoly, and for us to have dinner with the kids every day is like a dream," A-Rod says.

