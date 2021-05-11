Alex Rodriguez is reportedly 'shocked' and 'upset' over ex fiance Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion

After learning about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Montana vacation, the singer's ex Alex Rodriguez has now reacted to the same.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent reunion has caused a stir on social media. While several fans are rooting for 'Bennifer' to get back together again, there's definitely the singer's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez who is surprised by how things are turning out. The former MLB player split from Lopez last month as the couple announced their separation with a joint statement. Despite the breakup, reports suggested that Rodriguez was still not giving up although, with JLo's recent reunion with Affleck, things may have changed.

According to E!, a source close to Alex has revealed his reaction to Lopez and Affleck's Montana vacation. For the unreversed, as per reports, after the recently held Vax Live concert where both Jennifer and Ben were in attendance, the duo jetted off for a week-long holiday together. A source close to Rodriguez has now told E! that the ex MLB player is "very shocked."

As per the report, Rodriguez believed that the couple would reconnect again and that he has been trying to get in touch with the singer for the same. E! also reported that Rodriguez reached out to JLo and has reportedly told her "he's upset."

After being together for four years, Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits in April. As for Ben Affleck and JLo, the duo goes way back as they first started dating in 2002 and also enjoyed courtship for a year until eventually calling off the engagement and wedding in 2003. Jennifer and Ben's romance first began when they starred together in the film Gigli.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez holidaying together ‘like a couple’ in Montana amid rumours of a reconciliation

Share your comment ×