Alex Rodriguez returns to Dominican Republic to spend more time with Jennifer Lopez as she continues filming.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are going all out to make their relationship work! The couple who have been staying apart due to professional commitments are trying to squeeze in as much time as possible to be with each other. And that is why, Alex returned to the Dominican Republic this past weekend. As per latest reports, the pro athlete came back to Dominican Republic to spend time with his fiance.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez is busy filming for Shotgun Wedding in the tropical nation. While he was there, Alex also took to Instagram to share some scenic snaps giving a glimpse of his hotel room view. He also chronicled his golfing rounds for the gram. Just last week, Alex and Jennifer Lopez revealed that they are working through their relationship and have not called off their engagement.

As for JLo's film shoot, it seems to be going extremely well considering she recently shot for what seemed like a wedding sequence. Lopez shared a BTS picture from the sets where she was seen wearing a gorgeous wedding gown. The breezy beach wedding sequence looked all things dreamy.

Sharing the picture, the singer and actress wrote, "Eye on the prize. #ShotgunWedding #MakingMovies #SetLife #ProducerLife #BTS @egt239 : @kateland7." The photo was shared by her makeup artist Kate Best on Instagram.

Take a look at Jennifer and Alex's recent posts:

Both JLo and Alex are willing to make things right and looks like their respective children played a big role. The couple's kids have formed a great bond over time and it seems they reportedly urged Lopez and Rodriguez to work things out.

