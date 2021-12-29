Alex Rodriguez shares a heartwarming post to celebrate ex wife Cynthia Scurtis' birthday

Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis recently celebrated her 49th birthday and to ring in the same, the former MLB player shared a sweet post. Rodriguez who shares two daughters with Scurtis was all praises for his former wife as he called her a "wonderful mother" and a "role model" for their daughters in his birthday tribute for her.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis may have parted ways but the former's recent post in honour of Scurtis shows that the duo still remain friendly exes. To mark Cynthia's birthday, the former New York Yankees star shared a lengthy post along with a throwback photo of him and Scurtis from when they welcomed their daughter.

Sharing the photo, Alex wrote a long note where he lauded his ex-wife for being an amazing person and maintained that she has earned eternal respect and admiration from him. In the captions, he wrote, "You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become. I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100."

Rodriguez in his post also thanked Scurtis for giving him the greatest gifts a man have and credited her for raising their daughters to be the confident women they are turning out to be. Alex and Cynthia were married from 2002 until 2008. Cynthia is currently married to real estate advisor Angel Nicholas. As for Rodriguez, he split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year as the former couple called off their engagement in April 2021 after five years of togetherness.

