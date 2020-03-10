Alex Rodriguez shares UNSEEN candid moments with Jennifer Lopez to mark one year engagement anniversary

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

It has been a year since Jennifer Lopez said "Yes" to Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod took to Instagram celebrated their one year engagement anniversary with a heartwarming video and a special note.

It has been a year since Alex Rodriguez went down on one foot with a ring his hand and proposed Jennifer Lopez. Last March, A-Rod and JLo left fans stunned as they announced their engagement. Over the past year, we've seen the two stars support each other during their biggest achievements. However, today, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share some unseen moments with his lady love in a special video compilation. He shared the video with a special message for the diva.

The video featured several candid moments from their relationship. This includes when he turned into her biggest cheerleader at concerts to celebrating Christmas together and being their goofy selves on vacations. The video was set against the background of "I Got Sunshine" by The Temptations. He penned a heartfelt note for his bride-to-be along with the video.

He wrote, "One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes. . Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. . Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. . I love you. #HappyAnniversary".

Check out a few moments from the video below:

Meanwhile, on the eve of their anniversary, JLo was with her daughter Emme at a Billie Eilish concert. The two singers took to Instagram and shared pictures from the backstage.

