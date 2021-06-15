Alex Rodriguez shooting his shot with ex Katie Holmes amid Bennifer reunion? Actress’ rep has THIS to say

Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted at ex Katie Holmes’ apartment which led to rumours of their reconciliation! Scroll down to see what Katie’s rep said.

Taking a cue from ex Jennifer Lopez, former athlete Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted with his ex Katie Holmes in her apartment building in New York. Following the sighting, Holmes’ rep spoke to E! News and clarified the situation. “She doesn’t know him,” the rep told the tabloid. A source for Page Six explained that A-Rod is looking for an apartment in New York City and it was just a coincidence that one of the buildings he toured was where Katie lived. “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building — he’s never met her,” the insider said.

The former Yankees star was previously spotted with ex-wife Cynthia last week in the gym. Alex’s recent outings with his exes seem inspired by Jennifer’s recent hangouts with her exes. The actress and singer has been in regular touch with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is dating her 2007 ex Ben Affleck since breaking up with Alex in April.

Just this morning, after weeks of 'reconciled' rumours and travelling between Miami and Los Angeles, Jennifer and Ben confirmed their reconciliation with a steamy kiss shared between the couple during a family dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Los Angeles, on June 13. As per the photos and video obtained by Page Six, Bennifer shared sweet, romantic kisses while Ben even nuzzled Jennifer's neck and whispered in her ear.

