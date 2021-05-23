Alex Rodriguez slides into THIS TV presenter’s DMs amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciliation rumours

Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell recently revealed that JLO’s ex Alex Rodriguez recently slid into her DMs. Scroll down to see what he said to her.

Former athlete Alex Rodriguez recently messaged a popular TV personality on Instagram and now she’s revealing what A-Rod said to her! Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell, who works for Today Extra, shared that ARod DM’d her. “I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests, there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo‘s ex,” she said via Just Jared.

The message he sent was, “Great feed!!” “He just said great feed!” Belinda added. “I went, “This can’t be real,” so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified,” she said. She then clarified, “He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos… I’m very happily married,” and then she said he was “going to unfollow me now because this is so uncool. He just likes the videos that I do.”

While Rodriguez is exploring singleton by sliding into girls’ DMs, his ex Jennifer Lopez is rumoured to have reconciled with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. In the latest updates, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben." Moreover, the insider added that towards the end of their relationship in 2004, Lopez and Affleck "didn't get along." However, "once their hurt feelings subsided," the duo "were friendly for many years." The source concluded, "Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

