Alex Rodriguez takes a cue from Bennifer revival and turns to THIS ex after split from Jennifer Lopez

Following his split with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez recently spent some time with one of his exes! The 45-year-old retired Yankees player took to his Instagram to share a bunch of photos and videos while hanging out with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for a workout. In one post, one of the former couple’s friends posted a video of Cynthia wrapping Alex‘s leg up with ice after their workout. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” Alex wrote while re-posting the video on his Instagram Story.

The former athlete also shared a selfie with Cynthia and a trainer while still at the gym. If you didn’t know, Alex and Cynthia were married from 2002 until 2008. They share two daughters – Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. It was only back in April that Alex and Jennifer ended their engagement after four years together.

Since their split in Paril, both the partners seem to have turned to their exes for comfort. While Alex is hanging out with Cynthia, JLo has been hanging out with ex-husband Marc Anthony and seems to have gotten back together with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. JLo’s ex Diddy also recently posted a cosy throwback picture of the duo from their dating days. The recent updates on Bennifer aka Jennifer and Ben’s romance suggest that the singer has moved base from Miami to LA, in an attempt to be closer to actor Ben Affleck.

