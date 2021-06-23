Alex Rodriguez taking a break from dating after Jennifer Lopez split despite multiple link up rumours

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly taking some time off of dating and focusing on himself amidst several link up rumours, scroll down for more on this.

Amid his split from Jennifer Lopez, former athlete Alex Rodriguez will reportedly avoid dating for a while and focus on himself and his kids. While the 45-year-old retired Yankees player has been linked to several people since their split in April, a source close to A-Rod got candid about his future relationship plans. “He isn’t going to be dating for a while,” the source shared with Entertainment Tonight.

The new claims come in the wake of his recent link up with Ben Affleck‘s ex-girlfriend and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus at her house in the Hamptons over the weekend. After news broke about their hang out, Alex‘s rep shut down speculation that Alex and Lindsay were dating, saying “they’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jennifer has gotten back together with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. Just last week, the duo confirmed their alleged relationship as they kissed in a public restaurant while on a dinner date with JLo’s kids. As per the photos and video obtained by People magazine, Bennifer shared sweet, romantic kisses while Ben even nuzzled Jennifer's neck and whispered in her ear. According to People, a Nobu source revealed to the publication that Lopez and Affleck "enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together" which was a "small birthday celebration," where "everyone seemed great and had fun." "Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate. They held hands under the table," the insider further disclosed.

