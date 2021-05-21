Alex Rodriguez trying to accept Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck as a couple? Split with JLO ‘really hurt his ego’

Alex Rodriguez is allegedly drowning in sorrow after he and his longtime lover Jennifer Lopez called it quits. He is apparently working on accepting Ben Affleck as a part of her life.

The Bennifer reunion has been on everybody’s mind ever since former lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together in Montana. And according to reports via US Weekly, Bennifer is currently on JLO’s ex Alex Rodriguez’s mind too! If you missed it, last week, People magazine reported that Lopez flew all the way to Los Angeles to spend time with Affleck in Montana for a getaway.

The former athlete is reportedly working on accepting the singer and Affleck’s rumoured reconciliation. An insider told Us Weekly that as of now, Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain since this is the first time anyone has dumped him publicly. The source further shared with Us Weekly that, “While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego,” Rodriguez, 45, who had previously dated stars like Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson started dating Lopez, 51, in 2017. They were engaged for two years before they called it quits in mid-April.

In a statement given by JLo and Rodriguez while announcing their split last month, they stated that they look forward to being friends and they are better off that way. They will continue to work together and support each other on shared ventures and projects. They wish for the best for each other's children. They also thanked everyone who sent in kind words and supported them. Despite the united front in their breakup statement, it is clear that the athlete isn't able to assimilate his ex spending time with Affleck.

