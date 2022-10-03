Alex Rodriguez wishes ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez 'the very best' after her marriage to Ben Affleck

"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," Alex Rodriguez disclosed when asked about his feelings towards Jennifer Lopez tying the knot with Ben Affleck . Furthermore, Alex passed on his "very best" wishes to not just Lopez, but also her children - twins Emme and Maximilian, 14: "I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best." When still together, Rodriguez had a very cordial equation with the 53-year-old singer-actress' kids. On the other hand, Jennifer was also very close with A-Rod's children - Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14.

It's all good between exes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez if the former's recent interview is any inclination! The 47-year-old former MLB player appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? and spoke candidly about his ex-fiancée, who married Ben Affleck this year. For the unversed, A-Rod and J.Lo were engaged from March 2019 before calling it quits in April 2021.

"I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," Alex Rodriguez couldn't help himself from quipping.

When Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split last year, the ex-couple jointly put out a statement to TODAY: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

For the unversed, after breaking off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. In April of this year, J.Lo confirmed her engagement to the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor, 20 years after Bennifer's first proposal in 2002. The lovebirds got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July, before hosting bigger, grand nuptials with close friends and family at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate in August.

