Alex Rodriguez's rumoured flame Madison LeCroy has SASSY reaction to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck dating again

Madison LeCroy was in the headlines recently for being the alleged 'cheating' reason behind Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split, which eventually resulted in JLo moving on with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. For the unversed, the Southern Charm star was accused of having an affair with "an ex-MLB player," who at the time was engaged to the Shotgun Wedding star. Madison had maintained that she'd only spoken to Alex on the phone while Rodrguez denied ever meeting her.

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old reality star reacted to Bennifer 2.0, which swiftly took reign after Jennifer and Alex broke off their engagement in April. "I say you're welcome," Madison quipped before reaffirming, "I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don't know that, then that's just ridiculous, like, let's be honest." Moreover, LeCroy confessed that she's willing to tell her side of the "story" regarding the whole A-Rod drama if she returns for Southern Charm Season 8.

"I'm happy to tell my story. If I'm asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this – the reason why I'm not bothered is because I'm innocent in that sense," the hairstylist stated.

Meanwhile, Madison has found herself a new man, whose name she's keeping private at the moment. Making their relationship Instagram official on June 13 with romantic photos of the couple, LeCroy confessed she's "Madhappy" in her "most grown-up relationship" that she's ever been in, for two months and counting. Moreover, Madison's boyfriend has even met her son Hudson Hughes, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, who also "approves" of her choice.

On the other hand, Alex had a recent workout session with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he referred to as "world class mommy" in his IG post featuring photos of the pair. The ex-couple, who married in 2002 and divorced in 2008, have two children - Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 16, and Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 13.

Moreover, after Rodriguez was spotted leaving Katie Holmes' New York apartment building recently, the Dawson's Creek star immediately shut down the dating rumours. "They have never even met," Katie's rep stated while a source close to A-Rod reiterated, "Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn't even realize it was Katie's building—he's never met her."

As for Jennifer and Ben, the two are going strong and were spotted packing on the PDA, a couple of times, with various paparazzi spottings in Miami and Los Angeles.

