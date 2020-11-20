Alex Trebek: The late Jeopardy host donated 62 acres of open land space to fight climate change before he died

It was recently discovered that the late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek donated 62 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains in Nichols Canyon to create the Trebek Open Space in 1988.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek‘s legacy lives on. The Jeopardy host, who sadly died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80 earlier in November, donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills to the city of Los Angeles years ago in 1998, People magazine reported. The Trebek Open Space runs into Runyon Canyon Park. It is described by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation authority as “a sunny, well-established network of fire roads, providing “trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians.”

The Laurel Canyon Land Trust reminded fans of the park with a tribute on Facebook following the sad news of his death. “Today Alex Trebek passed away. Did you know that he was a generous conservationist in addition to being a famous game show host? He donated 62 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains in Nichols Canyon to create the Trebek Open Space,” they wrote.

“This was not only a gift to urban Angelinos who thirst for open space and outdoor activity, but a gift to native animals such as our local Mountain Lions that require large amounts of open space in order to survive, and a gift to future generations who will have to reckon with climate change in the years to come. Thank you, Alex Trebek, and may you Rest in Peace.”

In case you didn’t know, on November 9, it was confirmed that the beloved Jeopardy host had passed away at 80 years old. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the game show tweeted on Sunday. If you missed it, Trebek opened up about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the first time publicly in March 2019, and frequently followed up with video messages taped on the Jeopardy! set, keeping loyal viewers and fans abreast on the latest news regarding his health.

