Alexa Nikolas, Zoey101 actor accuses Jonah Hill of forcing himself on her at 16; recalls 'predatory' encounter

Jonah Hill , the Wolf of Wall Street actor is under fire for his controlling behavior. It all started when Sarah Brady , Hill's ex-girlfriend posted alleged screenshots of private conversations between the couple, where the actor can be seen telling Brady to delete certain photos from her Instagram account and asking her to respect his 'boundaries'. After Hill got called out by his ex-girlfriend for being ‘emotionally abusive’, he is now accused of harassing Alexa Nikolas. The actress broke her silence on her encounter with Hill.

Alexa Nikolas speaks out about Hill's predatory behavior

The former Nickelodeon actor, Alexa Nikolas who is known for playing Nicole Bristow on the hit children's series Zoey101 starring Jamie Lynn Spears, has come out on Twitter accusing Jonah Hill of harassing her when she was merely 16 and he was 24.

Nikolas in a Twitter thread explained how the events unfolded. She explained that she and her friend had attended a party hosted by Justin Lang at his house, whose then-roommate allegedly assaulted her then-minor friend.

Nikolas wrote, "Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol."

She continues, "#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside’. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat."

The former Zoey101 actor further wrote, "#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat."

She added, “I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. I was 16 and #JonahHill was 24? Not okay.” In the thread, the actress exposed that "this type of predatory behavior was hyper-normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now."

Alexa Nikolas talks about inappropriate behavior from Family Guy creator

Alexa Nikolas also called out the Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlanes for not respecting any "professional boundaries", when the actor had to voice a character on the show. Nikolas in the past has also accused Dan Schneider, who is the creator of Zoey101 for inappropriate behavior, saying she "did not feel safe" around him.

She has since gone on to create Eat Predators which according to their Instagram page works to "Artivism Against Predatory Behavior, In The Entertainment Industry."