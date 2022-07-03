Alexandra Daddario originally planned to have an Italy wedding with Andrew Form for THIS reason

Alexandra Daddario tied the knot with fiance Andrew Form in a gorgeous ceremony in New Orleans in mid-June but recently shared photos from the same on Thursday. After sharing stunning photos from her intimate wedding with Form, Alexandra received a ton of messages from her industry friends including Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra who sent their love to the newly married couple.

In an interview with Vogue, speaking about her dreamy wedding in New Orleans, Daddario revealed how it wasn't always the plan and revealed how her wedding destination changed. She said, "My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans. We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life."

The White Lotus star and her producer husband tied the knot at Preservation Hall in New Orleans which as per the actress captured their vibe of having a "laid back" wedding. While the ceremony consisted only of the couple's closest family and friends, Form's children Rowan Brewster-Form and Julian Form-Brewster whom he shares with ex Jordana Brewster were also a part of the wedding as they became the groomsmen and ringbearers for their father's ceremony.

Daddario's wedding snaps received a lot of love from her friends including Lily Collins who wrote on her Instagram post, "congratulations to you both!!!!" Also, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney wrote, "A dream" as she commented on Alexandra and Andrew's wedding photo.

