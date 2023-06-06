Alexandra Daddario sets screens on fire with a steamy selfie from her mountain vacay; Fans call her 'an angel'

Alexandra Daddario is one of the gorgeous actresses in the film industry. She makes heads turn every time she appears. Not only does she mesmerize us with her beauty but also manages to woo one with her astounding acting skill. The White Lotus actress is currently on a mountain vacation from where she shared some glimpses. She took to her social media recently to give a peek into her vacation.

Alexandra Daddario breaks internet with a nude selfie

The Baywatch star shared three photos from her trip to a mountain on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram, the actress captioned the snaps with just a mountain emoji. The first photo shows Alexandra clicking a mirror selfie from a polaroid camera while sitting on a white bed. She held the camera up over her face while her knees and legs were crossed to cover the top half of her body as she posed nude. The second and third photos show views of a landscape of a few mountains. However, she did not disclose the location of her trip.

Fans react to Daddario’s steamy selfie

As soon as the photos were posted, fans filled the comments section with praiseworthy words. Her post has got more than 1.3 million likes. One fan wrote, “An angel,” while the other commented, “Alexa you are so beautiful I love you.” A third one wrote, “Fabulous” and added lots of fire emojis. Several fans pointed out how the Instagram post went viral in no time, with one writing, “And the internet melts down…”

This is not the first time her nude photo became viral. Last year, Alexandra went viral when she shared a different nude photo from her vacation on Instagram. In October, she shared a nude photo of herself in a pool with her back turned while the photographer's thumb covered her butt. That post also had a picture of her splashing water while posing nude. She was in a deep pool. As a caption, the actress wrote, “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob.”

Meanwhile, it was last year that Alexandra Daddario opened up about how she filmed nude for True Detective and how it shaped her career. She explained, “When True Detective came out and I was naked on the show, and it was huge for my career and the phone was ringing and I got some work off of it, I think that I hadn’t been that aware of my sex appeal prior to that.”

However, the actress clearly stated that she doesn't like to take people’s opinions about her dressing. She loves what she dresses and ignores every negative aspect of it.

