Alexandra Daddario Shares How Son With Andrew Form Brings Her Joy After Previous Miscarriage: 'He's A Great...'

Alexandra Daddario appears to be adjusting well to being a newborn baby’s mother. During her recent interview with People magazine, the actress did not hold back while talking about her child, who she shares with her husband, Andrew Form.

The Mayfair Witches star discussed motherhood on February 10, Monday, when she appeared at New York Fashion Week’s Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. She spoke about her experience with the aforementioned publication.

Daddario, who welcomed her child on Halloween 2024, shared that she was only attending one NYFW show since her baby was at home. She told the outlet, “Fashion Week is a breeze compared to a hungry little baby.”

The Baywatch star described her journey into motherhood as “wonderful.” She expressed that she felt “very lucky” and said, “He’s a great baby.”

Daddario praised her son, telling the publication, “He's just brought so much joy and peace into my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid.”

The White Lotus actress initially revealed to Vogue that she was expecting her first child with Form. At that time, she shared that she had been pregnant before but had experienced a "loss."

On Halloween last year, she surprised everyone by announcing the birth of her child.

She shared a picture on Instagram of her baby wrapped in a blanket and covered with small treats. The actress humorously captioned the post, “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy.”

Advertisement

In November, Daddario posted another picture with her baby, where she reflected on her body after giving birth.

She captioned the post, writing that while she portrays a witch on TV and gave birth to her child on Halloween, nothing could have prepared her for the “magic and scares of postpartum.”

She added, “THIS is what it looks like for me six days after giving birth to my magical little baby.” The actress further praised women's bodies and expressed feeling “proud” of her own.

She continued, “So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)! #fridamompartner.”