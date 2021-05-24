Alexis Bledel FINALLY answers who Rory Gilmore should have ended up with on Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel puts an end to the show's oldest debate by responding by picking who Rory Gilmore should have ended up with.

If there's one thing every Gilmore Girls fan is extra sentimental about, it is who the show's lead character, Rory Gilmore should have ended up with between Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), or Logan (Matt Czuchry). While it has been a tough choice for fans to pick between the three hunks, actress Alexis Bledel who famously played Rory on the show, recently put an end to this debate with a rather funny answer.

Bledel who played Rory in the original series and reprised her role in the Netflix reboot in 2016 responded to this age-old Gilmore Girls debate during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When asked about whom she would pick as Rory's partner between Jess, Logan and Dean, Bledel managed to give a hilarious response as she said "Jeagan."

Trying to combine all three of Rory's boyfriends and coming up with a meshed name for Bledel further added, "I can’t single somebody out."It's no surprise that Alexis couldn't pick between her amazing co-stars given that even fans haven't been able to come to a conclusion regarding the same.

While we don't know about Rory Gilmore's romance, it was certainly amazing to see actors Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia indulge in some cute bromance as they have been showing love for each other's characters from the show. While Milo paid a tribute to Dean's character on GG as with a sign hung up on his office wall that reads, "I love Dean 4 Ever." Jared returned the favour with an "I heart Jess 4 Ever" in an adorable Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia send Gilmore Girls fans into a frenzy as their online bromance gets real

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×