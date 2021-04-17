Alfred Molina REVEALS Doctor Octopus will be de-aged in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a detailed interview, Alfred Molina not only confirmed that he was making his Marvel return in Spider-Man: No Way Home but also revealed juicy spoilers about his character Doctor Octopus' story arc in Tom Holland's movie.

Surprising MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans in a big way is Alfred Molina in a detailed interview as he spilt the beans with massive spoilers when it comes to his Marvel character Doctor Octopus' return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an uncharacteristically candid interview with Variety, Alfred confessed that when he was shooting for the Tom Holland starrer, the cast were all under orders to not talk about the movie because it was supposed to be "some great big secret."

However, Molina pointed out that him being a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home was all over the Internet; thanks to the leaked photos from the sets of the film. The Frozen 2 star wittingly described himself as "the worst kept secret in Hollywood!" *SPOILERS ALERT* For the unversed, we first saw Alfred as scientist Otto Octavius in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2. Molina revealed that when he asked Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts how the movie would bring back his character, pointing out that he died at the end of the 2004 movie, the filmmaker stated to him in response, "In this universe, no one really dies."

Moreover, Alfred divulged that in his early conversations with Jon, he was told by the director that Doc Ock's story will kickstart from "that moment" in the river (Spider-Man 2's climax sees Peter Parker appealing to the human side of Otto, who then drowns himself and his deadly reactor in the East River before the city is destroyed.) and given the whole multiverse aspect, it's completely plausible.

Molina was also concerned about how they were going to tackle the age factor as the 67-year-old actor doesn't look the same as he did almost two decades ago. When his concern was put forth to Jon, Alfred revealed while laughing, "He just looked at me, and said, 'Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?'" Molina is referring to how Marvel used CGI to de-age both Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain America: Civil War and Captain Marvel respectively, to showcase how Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Nick Fury looked in the 1990s.

Also citing Martin Scorsese's The Irishman as another example, with Robert De Niro being de-aged, Alfred remarked, "They made Robert De Niro’s face younger, but when he was fighting, he looked like an older guy. He looked like an old guy! That’s what worried me about doing it again." Noting how he doesn't have the same physicality which he did 17 years ago, stating it as a fact, Molina realised that the nature of his role would save him. Alfred remembered that it's Doctor Octopus' tentacles that does all the work.

Talking about Doc Ock's basic physical move as an actor is just glaring intensely and making a menacing noise, Molina confessed that he just does that a lot while the arms "are doing all the killing and smashing and breaking." He's just glaring "with a kind of mean look on his face." On a concluding note, Alfred signed off, "It was fantastic."

Interestingly, neither Sony Pictures nor Marvel Studios have confirmed Molina's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and one can't help but wonder how the 'strictly no spoilers' studios' feel about so many juicy details coming out. Given Molina's confirmed return, the casting rumours of Tobey and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home have seemingly been confirmed as well thanks to 'alternative timelines' being a central storyline trope.

It seems as though Alfred Molina has been taking lessons from his co-star Tom Holland aka MCU's Spoiler Prince!

Also starring Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro from Andrew's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a December 17, 2021 release, just around Christmas.

