Ali Fazal celebrates Christmas with Kandahar gang feat Gerard Butler; Teases a mysterious 'ostrich egg'

Ali Fazal, who is taking Hollywood by storm one project at a time, recently took to Instagram and posted hilarious throwback snaps from Christmas on the set of his upcoming film, Kandahar. The Furious 7 actor spent his Christmas joy with the Kandahar gang. In the photos, Ali was captured linking arms with Vassilis Koukalani and standing beside Gerard Butler with Bahador Foladi and Navid Negahban in tow.

As a possible *SPOILER* from the movie, Fazal was seen holding a random ostrich egg in his hands. He even mentioned it briefly in the caption as he jokingly drew parallels with the Jurassic Park franchise and wrote, "am sorry i have no freakkn clue why i am holding an ostrich egg in my hand!!! Or is it?? ( WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK , T Afghan Rex )". He also tagged "Gerry Butler" in the caption as he wrote, "am sorry Gerry Butler am just tagging you now.. gona shake things up at your instagram station a little..!!" Fazal added messages for others in the photos as well and appreciated Navid "jan" for being all heart and wrote a sweet "I love you" for the Aladdin actor. Fazal then proceeded to ask Bahador Foladi to meet him soon and informed Vassilis Koukalani about getting some reservations.

Check out Ali Fazal's post below:

Meanwhile, the shooting for Kandahar started in December. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this action-packed film is based on the real-life experiences of a former military intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

You can also catch Ali Fazal on the big screen on February 11, 2022, as he becomes part of a murder mystery in Death on the Nile. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this will be Fazal's second film with Gal Gadot since Fast and Furious 7.

