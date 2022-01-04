Ali Fazal drops a new still from Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot; Praises the film's team for their hard work

After making a splash with his performance alongside Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, actor Ali Fazal is all set for another major Hollywood release. The actor stars in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film The Death on the Nile. The multi-starrer will see Fazal star alongside several big names including Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie among several others.

Taking to Instagram, Fazal dropped a new still from the film where he is seen in a dapper avatar. The actor can be seen alongside Gal Gadot in the photo and along with the still, Ali wrote a lengthy caption about how special the film is for him and praised the team for their hard work on it.

In the caption, Ali wrote, "DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

Check out Ali Fazal's post here:

The actor further added a note of thanks for the crew that worked on the film and particularly lauded their work for creating visuals that complement beautifully to director Kenneth Branagh's vision for the film. He added, "remember the hardwork that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn’t because we are artists and we dont just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here’s To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and peserverance. I sure as shit look good here, and you too @gal_gadot."

Ali's post received a comment from his co-star Gal Gadot who left a string of heart emojis on the post.

A new trailer of the film was released recently and it has been confirmed that the film will be releasing on February 11, 2022.

