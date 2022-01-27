Ali Fazal & Gal Gadot’s friendship under suspicion in new promo clips from Death on the Nile clips

After his stellar performance in Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench, Ali Fazal is all set to star in the film–Death on the Nile. The actor recently shared two new promos from the Kenneth Branagh directorial. One 14-second-long and the other 40-second-long clips via Instagram give a glimpse into Ali’s character–‘Cousin’ Andrew Katchadourain. If you didn't know, the multi-starrer will see Fazal star alongside several big names including Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie among several others.

The 14-second video revealed minute background details about Ali’s character who is called a “slippery fish.” Featuring multiple snippets with his co-star Gal Gadot, the actor captioned the video “Keep your friends close. See me as The Cousin in #DeathOnTheNile exclusively in theatres February 11. @deathonthenile @20thcenturystudios @20thcenturyin.”

The 40-second clip, however, shines the spotlight on other characters of the film and tries to determine the murderer amongst them all. Alongside this video, Ali wrote: “EVERYONE’s A SUSPECT. NO ONE CAN BE TRUSTED. Death on the Nile -- Coming out this February 11th 2022.”

Earlier this month, the actor shared a still from the film which featured him standings alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. ​​Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ali expressed his gratitude to the cast and makers of the film, he wrote: "DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

