Ali Fazal gets clicked with ‘real OG’ Tom Cruise at the Oscars nominees luncheon; See post

And what came as a sweet surprise was that the actor was emceed by Tom Cruise , who was also present at the luncheon.

Ali Fazal , who has made his name in the Bollywood industry, has been remarkably successful with his latest project. Recently, Ali, producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary "All that Breathes," Guneet Monga and director Shaunak Sen attended the Academy Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ali Fazal with Tom Cruise

Ali’s Instagram post shows how happy he is to meet Tom Cruise, someone who is known as a legend of the Hollywood industry, and this can be said without any doubt that Tom Cruise doesn’t only have fans from India and the US but almost from across the globe. The kind of mark he has left in the industry is truly unbeatable, and there is no doubt that Ali wouldn’t show that happiness.

It's also mentioned that Cruise shared some life-changing words with the actor, Ali Fazal, which left him memorised by his personality and the kind gesture he showcased during an event. "With the real OG, he left me with [a] piece of advice I'll cherish for the rest of my life," Ali said. Though the fans are all up with their ears open to know what the advice was that Tom Cruise shared, whatever it is, it definitely looks like Ali will definitely consider it and implement it in his life moving forward.

Fans' reactions to this reunion are generally positive, as they are happy to see Ali with a big smile on his face while posing for a selfie with Tom Cruise.

Guneet, whose film "The Elephant Whisperers" also earned a nomination at the Oscars this year, shared a string of photos from the luncheon on social media, showing excitement for being on the nominee list and sharing the same stage as industry legend Tom Cruise.