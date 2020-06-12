Ali Fazal was 'incredibly popular' among Gal Gadot & Death On The Nile cast, reveals director Kenneth Branagh

In a recent interview, Death On The Nile director Kenneth Branagh revealed what it was like working with Ali Fazal and how he is a 'real details' man.

Ali Fazal is making great strides when it comes to his Hollywood career as he bagged a coveted project opposite Wonder Woman Gal Gadot last year. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Ali Fazal has been working on Death On The Nile with an extremely talented cast of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo among others. The film is a follow-up to Branagh's 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. In a recent interview with PTI, Branagh revealed what it was like working with Ali Fazal.

He said, "Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He’s a total pro. He’s a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful. He could improvise when I asked him to improvise."

Branagh added that the 'Victoria & Abdul' actor was also popular among the cast. "He has a strong sense of humour. He is energetic and physically very adroit, so he was involved in both dancing and in action pieces. So his gifts like that were great. He was a fantastic ensemble player. He was incredibly popular with our cast, they loved him,” Branagh revealed.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha wishes beau Ali Fazal as he bags 'Death On The Nile' opposite Gal Gadot; calls him a 'rockstar'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film's plot revolves around master detective Hercule Poirot, who is on vacation in Egypt and becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. Branagh will be returning as Hercule Poirot in the film.

Share your comment ×