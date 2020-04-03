Ali Wentworth is recovering from Coronavirus confirms husband George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos says his wife Ali Wentworth is feeling better and recovering from Coronavirus.

Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth announced on social media that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been fighting the dreadful disease for a few days. News anchor George Stephanopoulos's wife is staying at home along with her husband and two daughters but is self-isolating in a separate room. George Stephanopoulos too revealed the result of her diagnosis on Good Morning America a few days ago but recently the GMA anchor confirmed that his wife is recovering.

"I just checked at the last break and she was still asleep, which is fantastic," he told his co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on Thursday. "Nights can be pretty rough. But when I woke up early this morning, I went in and saw her around 3, 3:30, and she was doing OK. And last night her fever was actually down a little bit, to 99, which is good," he added.

Ali shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday where she called her battle with Coronavirus a pure misery and wrote, "I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

In another video, she revealed how she developed the first symptoms. "I had a real tightness in my chest. I was walking my dog Cooper and I just felt very, very winded. And I assumed, of course, it was because I never work out and I'm out of shape. But it was too heavy for that. And I came home, wasn't feeling great, and it wasn't until the fever started that I realized this can't be a common summer cold," she said.

"Achy joints is a big thing. It feels like a really, really horrible flu, and I'm still in it now, but I can tell you the things that help: Tylenol. Chicken soup. I took some hot baths when I had chills and I have two dogs that sleep on my bed with me. Be safe. Stay home," she told the viewers.

